First-rate cleaning is just the start for this super-smart Home Robot

Robot vacuum cleaners can be a great time-saving addition to the home, but Lucy is a whole new ballgame. Using sophisticated object recognition, night vision and AI-based robotic intelligence, Lucy not only puts other robot vacuums in the shade when it comes to cleaning your floor, it also doubles as a roving autonomous security guard. This is a true Home AI Robot.

Most of us don't enjoy trudging around behind a vacuum cleaner, so the idea of a robot that can do the job automatically is appealing. The problem is that robot vacuums don't always do the job right, which is where Lucy's suite of sophisticated features comes in. Lucy has a 1080p HDR color camera, a depth sensor, and plenty of onboard processing power in the form of an advanced 6-core ARM that allows it to learn its way around your house, categorizing different types of rooms like bedrooms and bathrooms by, for example, recognizing your bed as a bed. This means Lucy can program itself to clean your house in the most effective way, and you can also set no-go zones using the accompanying app, so it won't wake the baby!

Lucy can avoid objects down to 1 inch in size Trifo

Lucy also has highly accurate object detection capabilities that help it avoid obstacles as low as an inch in height, so it won't run into table legs, stray shoes or the family dog. You'll even be spared the indignity of having dog poop spread about the house in the event that Rover has a little accident.

Combine this with 3000 Pa of sucking power, a six-claw side brush to tackle corners, a large dustbin, plus an impressive runtime of 120 minutes before recharging is required, and you get a robot vacuum that really delivers the goods. Importantly, the primary filter is washable and because Lucy is Alexa enabled, you can turn it on simply by asking.

Lucy harnesses all of this tech prowess for more than superb cleaning, though. As a mobile home security system the cameras and sensors go to work to detect intruders and alert you via your phone if anything seems out of the ordinary, even at night. You can use the app to program patrol routes, and the ability to stream live video and audio means you can communicate with family members and check up on your pets when you're out and about.

