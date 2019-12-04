Roomy Carry-On luggage for the eco-conscious traveler

The Roomy Carry-On by Los Angeles-based Going Places is designed for people who want to both help and experience the planet. Made by eco-conscious travelers for eco-conscious travelers, the luggage features a super durable shell made from post-use recycled polycarbonate that would otherwise have been sent to landfill. But the sustainable approach doesn't stop there, with the premium fabric lining the case's interior also produced from recycled water bottles.

Going Places hopes to address the historically low percentage of plastic that is actually recycled. Instead most is burned, dumped in landfills, or makes its way into the world's oceans. Part of the problem is that we don't make enough products using recycled plastic – Going Places says the luggage manufacturing industry alone adds around 10 billion plastic bottles worth of new plastic to the planet every year. The Roomy Carry-On does its bit to help reverse this trend, reusing the equivalent of around 350 plastic bottles in its creation.

The Roomy Carry-On is built to last

But all the environmental credentials in the world would be for nought if the luggage wasn't actually any good – thankfully, the Roomy Carry-On packs an array of features that every traveler will love. It all starts with the recycled polycarbonate shell, which is incredibly durable and built to survive whatever baggage handlers can throw at it. It also comes in a variety of stylish colors: ocean, sand dune, safari and black.

In the standard configuration, the luggage can hold 45 liters of gear and is designed to fit in the overhead bins of major airlines, so it can be used as carry-on. But if you picked up a few souvenirs on your travels and need to cram a few things more in for the return flight, the capacity can be increased by an additional 9 liters with the pull of a zip.

The capacity of the Roomy Carry-On can be expanded for an additional 9 liters with the pull of a zip

And speaking of zips, the Roomy Carry-On features a YKK double-coil zipper that is theft resistant. Pair this with the included TSA lock and you'll get the peace of mind that only comes with knowing your belongings are safe and secure. The case rides on a set of four ultra-smooth 360 Hinomoto spinner wheels that keep you rolling quick and quiet, while two USB ports allow you to charge mobile devices without even needing to open the case.

The clever thinking carries through to the case's interior, which has been designed to help keep the contents organized and accessible. The removable compression pad doubles as an organizer that can be hung from a coat hanger and used as a closet organizer, while the bonus waterproof liquids bag means there's no need to create more plastic waste by using a single-use plastic bag to carry liquids through airport security. Going Places is also offering optional packing cubes – made from recycled plastics, or course – which perfectly fit together inside the case and make it easy to keep your contents compartmentalized.

So, travelers looking to nab some top-grade luggage that also happens to be eco-friendly can check out Going Places' Kickstarter page here.