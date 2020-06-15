Turn out mouth-watering meals with this self-rotating rotisserie

Rotisseries, or spit-roasts, have been setting saliva glands into overdrive since medieval times. Back then, servants were lumped with the unenviable task of sitting next to the spit and slowly turning the food over an open fire. These days you can get self-contained electric rotisserie ovens, but these take up valuable real estate on your kitchen countertop. Enter the ROTO-Q 360, the world's first non-electric self-rotating rotisserie that can be used in your regular oven or easily taken outdoors for cooking over an open flame.

The result of four years of development, the ROTO-Q 360 automates the process of turning out healthier, more flavorsome meals. Its highlight feature is the fact it doesn't require any power, gas or fuel to run. Instead, it relies on a durable wind-up power core that will keep your meat turning for up to 60 minutes. The cooking time can be set manually by the number of times you turn the knob, and if additional cooking time is required you can just make a few more turns to wind it up again.

The ROTO-Q 360 comes in black, bronze or titanium colors, with a stainless-steel option also available

But the ROTO-Q 360 reduces the chances it'll need extra winding because it cuts cooking time by 30 percent compared to traditional cooking in a roasting pan. Plus, rotisserie cooking improves flavor and makes the meal healthier, with unwanted fat and grease simply dripping down onto the drip tray.

With dimensions of 17 x 7.4 x 7.4 inches (43.4 x 19 x 18.9 cm), the ROTO-Q 360 has been sized to fit in an oven, but it's also designed to be portable so it can easily be carried outside for backyard barbecues or taken on camping trips and to tailgating where it's just as comfortable on a gas or charcoal grill or a fire pit. And despite being constructed from high-grade metal, the frame, gear box and rotisserie rod total just 5.3 lb (2.42 kg) in weight.

Because the ROTO-Q 360 is completely non-electric, it's super easy to clean after the cooking is completed. In addition to the components being able to be pulled apart for simple rinsing, the can even be put in the dishwasher. The easy disassembly also proves invaluable when it comes time to pack up, with the ROTO-Q 360 folding down to a size that allows it to fit in any kitchen drawer.

The ROTO-Q 360 folds down to a size that allows it to fit in any kitchen drawer

There's also a range of add-on stainless-steel accessories to further increase your menu options, such as a hot dog cradle and steak cage. And if you want to add some non-meat items like potatoes, fries and roasted vegetables to your plate, there's a kebab skewer and a rotisserie cage.

Coming in black, bronze or titanium colors, with a stainless-steel option also available, the ROTO-Q 360 is the perfect way to cook everything from hamburgers to hot dogs, and rotisserie-style chicken, beef, ribs and more. All this from a device that is durable, portable, easy to clean, compact, requires no power and is much cheaper than powered rotisserie devices.

