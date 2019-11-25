SimCam Baby puts an AI nanny in the nursery around the clock

Caring for a baby is a full-time job, but it's impossible to keep an eye on your bundle of joy around the clock – or is it? SimCam Baby is a smart baby monitor that uses artificial intelligence to give parents a helping hand and keep a watchful eye on baby 24/7 – even in the dark.

It wasn't too long ago that baby monitors were audio only, but more compact and economical cameras have brought video into the mix, and wireless technology now allows parents to have an eye and an ear on baby at all times, even if they're away from home. SimCam Baby boasts those capabilities but takes things even further, packing a built-in algorithm that acts as a kind of AI nanny.

Instead of just being a dumb camera that can be pointed in baby's direction, SimCam Baby's AI-powered geofencing technology means parents will receive alerts on their phone if baby is looking to make an escape from their crib or wander outside a designated safe play area.

Geofencing technology allows parents to set virtual boundaries

The handy device will even detect if the little one has rolled over or has their face covered while sleeping, and will play soothing music when baby starts crying. Additionally, 1080p infrared night vision means the device can keep watching right through the night, while temperature and humidity detection continuously monitors baby's environment.

And to ensure parents won't miss any Instagram-worthy moments, Simcam Baby can automatically hit the record button whenever baby smiles. The SimCam Baby app available for iOS and Android even allows those moments to be easily shared with friends and family via your favorite social media platform at the push of a button.

SimCam Baby is the perfect parent's little helper that provides peace of mind your baby is safe and sound. Learn more about its features here.