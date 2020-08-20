World's smallest Credit Card Size Wireless SSD Storage backs up your files on the go

Skybox is an all-in-one portable SSD storage with built-in wireless connectivity and universal compatibility that ensures effortless streaming and backup of photos, videos, and music files from and to any of your mobile devices, cameras, or drones. Its credit-card size is designed for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who prefer to travel light, without a laptop.

Skybox uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, making it universally compatible so you can work with any device that supports Wi-Fi connectivity. With up to 4 TB storage, you can store millions of songs and photos, or even thousands of movies. Moreover, Skybox is small enough to fit in your pocket. You can carry it around without any hassle and back up your files anywhere you go.

Skybox is available in four versions - 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB

Skybox also gives you an option to upgrade and turn the device into a remote cloud server, so you can just leave it at home and access your files from anywhere. With four storage options (512GB/ 1TB/ 2TB/ 4TB), Skybox makes a great alternative to your Cloud storage service. No monthly subscription fees are required, you just pay the one-off cost of the device and you have your own private Cloud.

Skybox uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, so you can work with any device that supports Wi-Fi connectivity

With the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, Skybox allows you to store files and retrieve data wirelessly at speeds up to 900MB/s. Skybox can even act as your media library. This means you can wirelessly connect to multiple devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets simultaneously, and stream 4K movies together with your friends without manually transferring files. With additional access through its own intuitive Skybox App and other third-party apps, you can even browse, stream, edit and share the files with mobiles, iPads, or laptops anywhere.

Skybox can wirelessly connect to multiple devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets simultaneously

Skybox is a really great idea for being able to back up files anywhere and can even act as your personal Cloud. It is available for pre-order on Indiegogo now, priced from $99 (50% off MSRP) for the 512GB pack, up to $895 for the 4TB twin pack, which includes 2 Skybox Pro and extra accessories price.

