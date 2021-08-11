St.Terre jackets keep you stylin' from the streets to the summit

London-based startup St.Terre has burst into the outdoor apparel space with a debut line of jackets that are as stylish as they are practical, combining attention to detail with the kind of hardy performance needed to embark on adventure in all sorts of environments – be it urban or further afield.

The lineup of St. Terre jackets begins with the Gatier parka for inclement weather that is big on comfort but light on weight. Inspired by nomadic communities surviving in the harshest of environments, the Gatier features feather-free insulation inside a heavy-duty, water-resistant polyamide shell, with large practical pockets, a three-paneled peaked hood and a removable chest-guard.

The Gatier parka by St.Terre St Terre

Next up is the Hurson puffer jacket, built for both a quick run to the shops or a full day on the slopes. The garment is designed with a cosy funnel neck and shoulder panel to keep the cold at bay, and features a pair of double-entry pockets for easy access to items like passports and ski passes.

St.Terre's Foresta utility jacket is positioned as an everyday option, with a two-layer construction to keep the warmth in and the cold out. It features a bungee cord waist adjuster so wearers can fine-tune its shape, ample pockets for stashing necessary items, and a removable throat guard for when it is time to rug up.

The Aron baffle jacket St Terre

The Aron, meanwhile, is a baffle jacket built for comfort and versatility, layering perfectly beneath something like the Gatier for those frostier days. A removable hood adds to the flexibility, while bungee cord hem adjusters work with the intelligently placed baffling to keep the warmth sealed in.

The Ayes is the perfect complement to other St. Terre garments Adam Johnson

Rounding out the collection is the Ayes gilet, which can be combined with the other garments in St. Terre's lineup to form a fierce layer of protection against the cold, or simply layered over a t-shirt on a warmer day. It is also water resistant, features a bungee cord hem adjuster and internal and external pockets for stowing away essentials.

St. Terre has also complemented its new line of jackets with a lambswool ribbed beanie, a 100 percent Merino Jacquard scarf, and even a fragranced candle.

All jackets come in a wide range of sizes and offer a choice of colors, and all garments – from the fabric to the trims, labels and even the packaging – are sourced from responsible and sustainable suppliers. St. Terre also says it has committed to never using fur or feathers in any of its products, instead using Sorona Aura, a partially plant-based material, for insulation. This ensures the garments maintain their loft when washed – unlike down – and will keep looking and performing great for many years.

So check the team's video below and do your wardrobe a favor and grab your own St. Terre garments here.