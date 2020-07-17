Stylish Swiss notebooks are made entirely of sustainable materials

With the environment in such a state, all of us have a social responsibility to do everything we can to lessen our footprint on this planet. In that spirit, a Swiss startup called TheGVA has unveiled a new line of elegant notebooks made of sustainable materials, available in a range of stylish colors.

Shopping lists, notes and reminders are all things we’ve largely delegated to our phones nowadays, and most of our writing and drawing is done on computers. But there’s no denying the tactile pleasure of a paper notebook, and reconnecting with the art of handwriting.

TheGVA Notebook is designed to allow people to rediscover the pleasures of writing, rather than typing TheGVA

TheGVA Notebook is made to satisfy that feeling, while keeping your environmental footprint as light as possible. The cover is made of bamboo, which is one of the most sustainable materials out there thanks to its incredibly fast growth. The pages are made of paper that’s been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), meaning it’s sourced in an environmentally friendly way. And there’s no plastic wrapping around the new books – only recycled paper.

The end result is a notebook that’s as socially responsible as it is stylish. Each book has a hand-sewn binding, and the raw bamboo cover is smooth to the touch. If you want to add your own personal touches, that surface can be sketched on and colored to your heart’s content, or TheGVA can even engrave it with a personal message.

TheGVA Notebook's cover is made of bamboo, which is sustainable due to its fast growth TheGVA

The notebooks are A5 size, containing 72 pages that are either blank, lined or dotted – your choice. They come in 13 color options, including black, dark brown, dark grey, eco green, blue lagoon, snow white, red lipstick, pastel blue or pink, or metallic finishes in bronze, grey, blue or gold.

The name GVA officially stands for Green Value Attitude, which describes the attitude at the core of everything the company does. But it’s also meant as a nice little nod to Geneva, the progressive Swiss city where the notebook was born.

Get your hands on TheGVA Notebook here.