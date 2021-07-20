Tool Ring multitool takes everyday carry to the next level

Multitools designed for everyday carry often sacrifice looks and comfort in the name of function, but the newly launched Tool Ring is one that makes no such compromise. The polished piece of jewelry can be used to take on a surprisingly diverse array of tasks, and then during downtime it acts as an eye-catching fashion accessory that's easy to take with you everywhere – either on a finger, around a neck, or dangling from a belt loop.

The Tool Ring is the brainchild of LA-based product designer Vanik Piliguian and is crafted from grade 5 titanium, making it not only light and comfortable to carry around, but durable, too. The ring features a set of grooves on its outer edge that are carefully carved to accommodate a range of attachments, which can be easily slid in and out depending on the job at hand.

The Tool Ring in action as a pen

These include a pen with a retractible, ballpoint tip that can be easily opened and closed and a small titanium blade attachment that will slice and dice through packages and boxes, with a securable cap for safety. Then there is the flashlight attachment, which offers 10 lumens of illuminance, twists to switch on and off and has 10 hours of battery life.

The Tool Ring can also act as a pry bar for levering open containers or tins of all kinds, and a bottle opener for when all the hard work calls for a hard-earned refreshment. Beyond that, the tool can accommodate regular hex bits, such as those for a Philips head or flat head screwdriver, and be mounted with up to three of them at a time.

The Tool Ring features a blade attachment for everyday cutting tasks

Available in different colors and ring sizes to fit fingers large and small, the Tool Ring is designed to be worn on the hand, but can just as easily be worn as a necklace, or attached to a carabiner and hung from a belt loop or backpack.

Find out how to get your hands on the ultimate wearable here.