Transparent LEAF Mask provides peace of mind with N99+ standard protection

The current global pandemic has made face masks a must-have item, but not all masks are created equal or provide the same level of protection. The LEAF Mask delivers N99+ standard protection, with the state-of-the-art U-Series HEPA filtration blocking 99.9997% of particles down to 0.3 microns in size.

Unlike surgical masks that are intended to be single use and would pose a significant waste problem if everyone was to use them, the LEAF Mask is designed from the ground up to be reusable. The replaceable aerospace-grade HEPA filter that provides N99+ standard protection boasts a much greater surface area and therefore much greater air flow than other masks, which gives it a life of up to one month – that's much longer than single-use surgical masks or masks that use cloth or melt-blown fibers.

The LEAF Mask comes in a variety of sizes and can be worn with beards

In addition to filtering harmful particles from the air, the LEAF Mask also packs active self-sanitizing technology to destroy bacteria and viruses at the push of a button using clinically proven UV-C sterilizing technology. The exterior of the mask is also treated with a hydrophobic and anti-microbial nanocoating that destroys 99.99% of microbes it comes into contact with and means water droplets slide right off .

Meanwhile, the interior surfaces of the LEAF Mask are coated with a permanent hydrophobic coating with titanium oxide nanoparticles that gives them long-term anti-fogging and self-cleaning capabilities.

However, the most immediately apparent feature of the LEAF Mask is the fact it's transparent. This was a focus for the designers who wanted to develop a mask that not only provided protection, but one that didn't hide the wearer's face. This means you don't have to remove the mask to unlock your phone using facial recognition, or when entering high-security buildings. You can even maintain protection when going through passport control and customs.

Because the LEAF Mask is transparent, you can unlock your phone using facial recognition without taking it off

Because it's practically impossible to create a one-size-fits-all mask that doesn't compromise on protection, the LEAF Mask comes in four different sizes for that perfect fit: 55 mm (height and width) for kids aged three to eight, 65 mm for kids aged seven to twelve, 85 mm for teens or adults with smaller faces, and 115 mm for adults with larger faces. Importantly, the mask is also suitable for those with beards and moustaches. The exhaust lip and intake valves also come in different colors.

The LEAF Mask was designed in the USA by people with a background designing high-end auto parts and is made from 100% recyclable and biocompatible materials, such as silicone. The replaceable filters are also 100% recyclable and reusable (washable). Its creators claim the one-piece design is unbreakable, and is light yet strong and flexible yet stiff to ensure comfort, a tight fit and durability.

All this and we still haven't mentioned the exhaust filters that can be infused with botanicals for a range of pleasant smells, the active carbon filter option, or the app integration on iOS and Android devices that enables active air quality sensing, metabolism sensing and controller ventilation. Learn about these and all the LEAF Mask's many other benefits here.