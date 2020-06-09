TrueWash removes harmful germs from food and household items

There's never been a greater focus on the need to ensure the cleanliness of food we consume and objects we frequently come into contact with, so the release of the TrueWash couldn't be more timely. The device packs patented purification technology to kill up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria that may be lurking unseen on fruits, vegetables, baby toys, cell phones and other household items.

The FDA, USDA and USDA organic approved TrueWash builds on technology originally developed to minimize pesticides and bacteria on fruits and vegetables. Now, using a combination of ultraviolet light, activated oxygen and water vapor, the TrueWash not only sanitizes fruit and vegetables, but also small non-food items. It even works on cell phones, which scientists at the University of Arizona found can carry 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat!

In addition to cleaning fruit and vegetables and reducing the amount of pesticides on them by up to 99.9%, the UV light the TrueWash uses has also been proven the extend the shelf life of produce by removing bacteria within.

The TrueWash is incredibly simple to use. For non-electronic items, pour in some water (it only takes four cups per cleaning operation) and then, not unlike a miniature top-loader washing machine, just put the items to be cleaned in the tub, select the appropriate mode from the eight quick start buttons, and the device takes care of the rest.

There are a number of auto modes that tailor the time and cleaning technique for different items. For example, the Baby Bottle and Fruit & Vegetables modes apply the unit's water spray pump, air pump, ozone generator, UV lamp and washing basket rotation for four and seven minutes, respectively, while the Electronics mode limits the treatment to the UV lamp and basket rotation. The basket rotation is gentle enough for even the most delicate of fruits and the various functions can also be activated separately using the manual modes for extra flexibility.

The TrueWash is easy to use and maintain

The TrueWash's basket has a capacity of 8 liters (2.1 gal), and it can be removed from the device for easy cleaning, as can the EZ Clean reusable filter – these are the only items in the TrueWash that need to be cleaned. Meanwhile, the germicidal lamp rated at 254 nm and showering your items in sanitizing UV light has a lifetime of 1,500 hours. And for draining, just place the rear of the TrueWash over a sink and open the drain valve. Alternatively, you can connect the included 36-inch flexible drain hose to the drain valve.

Like 99.9% of germs and bacteria on items placed within it, TrueWash leaves the competition for dead in terms of the variety of objects it can sanitize. As such, it's the perfect addition to any clean-conscious home.

