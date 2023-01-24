ZikeDrive is the fastest SSD, thanks to its world-first USB4 drive

With more and more data created every year, transfer speeds are super important to many lines of work – and play. If you find yourself often getting stuck waiting while data crawls around, meet the ZikeDrive, the world’s first and fastest USB4 solid-state drive (SSD).

The ZikeDrive is built on the USB4 standard, which lets it clock blistering data transfer rates – 3.8 GB/s read speed and 3.1 GB/s write speed. In English, that means you could transfer a whole terabyte of data in about five minutes. That makes it way faster than any other SSD using Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3 connections, or transferring data to the cloud using 5G, Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

In fact, it’s the first SSD to be kitted out with ASMedia’s USB4 host controller – itself the first company to release an officially certified USB4 chip. That places the ZikeDrive well ahead of the curve, since existing devices claiming to be USB4 SSD enclosures usually only work with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 host controllers.

With so much speed under its belt, the ZikeDrive is perfect for anyone who needs to handle huge amounts of data in their work or hobbies. Are you a business professional sending digital files and documents to clients? A photographer snapping, storing and editing images on the go? A content creator producing videos non-stop? Whatever task you throw at it, the ZikeDrive will be an efficient partner.

The ZikeDrive can connect to any device with a USB-C port ZikeTech

Besides speed, there are other advantages to using USB4 connections. For one, it works with any existing device with a USB-C port, including PC, Mac, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and even gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5. It can also interface just fine with devices using Thunderbolt 3 or 4, USB 2.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 or 2.

Secondly, it means you can carry all your data with you. Cloud data storage can be useful, but it requires an internet connection, ongoing subscription costs, and the risk of being hacked. With the ZikeDrive, you avoid all of that.

The ZikeDrive can be purchased with an SSD included, but if you’d rather bring your own it also works with any NVMe SSD, including the latest PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD. These can be slotted into the enclosure nice and easy, without any tools needed.

The ZikeDrive enclosure itself is a neat piece of tech. It’s made of an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, which is resistant to drops and scratches, while the ridged design of the shell allows heat to dissipate efficiently, all to protect your precious data. The whole thing only weighs 245 g (8.6 oz) and measures 112 x 66.8 x 18 mm (4.4 x 2.6 x 0.7 in), so it’s easy to slip into your pocket to take anywhere.

The ZikeDrive packs a stowaway USB4 cable, to make sure you never forget to bring one ZikeTech

And one final, nice little touch – the ZikeDrive has a stowaway USB4 cable tucked inside a little chamber, so you’ll never forget to bring it. This could save you in a pinch, but if you need a longer one you can always use your own.

If all this sounds like exactly what you need, ZikeTech is funding the ZikeDrive through Indiegogo. Prices start from as little as US$99 – a saving of up to 50% from the eventual retail price when it hits stores.

Check out the ZikeDrive USB4 SSD in action in the video below.