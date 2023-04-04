Boxing Buddy training aid lets punching bags fight back

While punching bags do help boxers hone their craft, the things don't replicate one key aspect of real boxing – they don't punch back. The Boxing Buddy, which is currently on Indiegogo, is designed to address that shortcoming.

Putting it simply, the Boxing Buddy setup consists of two padded robotic arms that get strapped onto a third-party punching bag at whatever height is desired. That said, the arms can also be mounted on a tree, a training mannequin, or any other sturdy vertical object.

Utilizing an accompanying smartphone app, the Boxing Buddy can then be set to one of three modes.

There's Random Sparring Mode, in which the side, speed and frequency of the arms' punches is completely random; Custom Mode, in which users can preprogram those variables to concentrate on areas in which they need more practice; and Coach Mode, in which a coach uses the app to remotely control the arms in real time.

Additionally, within each training mode, users can select one of four levels of difficulty. The app tracks their progress as they make their way up through different modes and levels.

The whole system reportedly tips the scales at about 2 kg (4.4 lb) and can be set up in just a few minutes. A single 1.5-hour charge of its lithium-ion battery should be good for up to 10 hours of runtime.

Assuming the Boxing Buddy reaches production, a pledge of US$249 will get you a setup of your own – the planned retail price is $499. It can be seen in action, in the video below.

Potential buyers might also want to check out the four-armed Stryk RXT-1 training robot and the BotBoxer, the latter of which ducks the user's punches.

Boxing Buddy - Your Smart Personal Trainer for Boxing, Kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai

Sources: Indiegogo, Boxing Buddy

