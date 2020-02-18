Calibrex beeps weightlifters' ears if their form is off

If you're a serious weightlifter, then you know how important it is to maintain proper form. Calibrex is designed to help, as it uses ultrasound to detect if the barbell isn't being lifted symmetrically – it also tracks the user's performance stats.

Invented by pro-fitness trainer Philip Kneknas, the Calibrex X1 system consists of two sensor units that magnetically attach to either end of a weight-loaded barbell. As the user proceeds to lift and lower the weights, a transceiver in each unit sends ultrasound pulses down to the floor, measuring how long it takes for those pulses to be reflected back up to it. In this way, the distance between each end of the barbell and the floor can be gauged.

Data from both units is wirelessly transmitted to an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone, where it's processed in real time. If it's determined that one side of the barbell is lower than the other at the top of the lift, the user is alerted by a "beep" sound in their third-party earbud on that side.

The Calibrex sensor units swivel relative to the barbell, so they remain facing down at all times Calibrex

After each weightlifting set, the app can also be used to review lifting velocity, number of reps, and the recommended rest time before beginning another set. That information can be shared online with other people, such as trainers.

Each sensor units weighs 110 grams (3.9 oz), and should reportedly be good for at least two weeks of use per 20-minute charge of its battery.

Should you be interested, Calibrex is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$150 will get you a pair of the sensors, when and if they production. The planned retail price is $249.

Source: Indiegogo