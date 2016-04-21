© 2020 New Atlas
StandPLUS offers an alternative to the tripod

By Ben Coxworth
April 21, 2016
The StandPLUS, all folded up
Although tripods are an essential photography tool, the things can be a bit of a hassle. That's why edelkrone has introduced the simpler StandPLUS, which the company emphasizes is not a tripod.

On a regular tripod, each of the three legs has to be extended and locked individually. Additionally, even in their telescoped-down state, full-sized tripods are typically still a few feet long, and can thus be rather awkward to carry.

By contrast, the StandPLUS simply unfolds to chest height and down again within a few seconds – when folded up, it measures about 20 inches (508 mm) long. A wheeled three-armed spreader on the bottom quickly also folds out to provide stability, with a piano-pedal-like foot stand being used to hold it in place.

While it does appear to be handy for indoor applications, the StandPLUS doesn't look like it would do particularly well on uneven outdoor surfaces. Additionally, it's not clear whether or not the camera can be panned, or if its level can be adjusted.

edelkrone informs us that the StandPLUS will be released this summer (Northern Hemisphere), at which time pricing will be announced. In the meantime you can see a short demo of it, in the video below.

Source: edelkrone via Fstoppers

StandPLUS Introduction

Digital CamerasFoldingTripodsPhotography
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
16 comments
PaulWatkins
Still believe in tripods? Yeah, because I can use it anywhere. How those wheels go in dirt, sand, etc? Great, maybe, for studio work. I don't work in a studio.
Timelord
"even in their telescoped-down state, full-sized tripods are typically still a few feet long, and can thus be rather awkward to carry." They're not that long. Only about as long as the folded StandPLUS. Also, if three legs are too much of a hassle, there are a few monopods with a single long shaft and three-legged bases. Not as quick to adjust to different heights, but more compact than this.
Keith Reeder
"Although tripods are an essential photography tool" No, they aren't.
Readout Noise
One of many products where attractive design has destroyed essential functionality. It has up-down tilt but doesn't seem to have any ability to pan, or to rotate the camera on its axis (going from landscape to portrait orientation, for example). Movement in 1 out of 3 axes is not good enough. Even if the wheels are removable (are they? then show it in the video), the feet cannot be separately levelled. The camera mount point is clearly not an Arca-style dovetail clamp, which is the industry standard. Strange that neither the article nor video mention the weight of this item, or even more importantly, its load carrying spec. The only neat thing going for it is the instant height adjustment. Still believe in tripods? Yes.
Bob Stuart
That may be a slick studio tool, but what I want is a tripod with a single point control for all the leg latches. Holding the camera where you want it, you'd push one button and the legs would drop to the right lengths. Press again to re-position as necessary, and then turn it upside down to retract them.
PlanetPapi
Agree with all the comments. Yes we still believe in tripods. Nothing wrong with them. Cheap, lightweight, almost everyone has them. This product is simply a result of over engineering for a simple trusted product. It's like making your car steering wheel into square shape. Do you still believe in round steering wheels?
HughMyers
Hmmmmph....I count three legs, hence tripod! While this might be useful presupposing other problems were fixed—attended to, I just don't see this as an easy fit in my workflow. Suggest designer/s get out more...
MarylandUSA
@Bob Stuart, I like your idea. I don't know of a tripod that can deploy all three legs at the press of one button. But with the Cullmann Titan monopod, you just lift the cam, let the bottom half fall to the length you need, then lock the cam. Of course, you pay a price for this simplicity: length. Oh, and it weighs more than 4 pounds before you add a head.
Wolf0579
I use real video cameras... not those p.o.s. hopped up dslrs.
RasielSuarez
It has three feet, therefore it's a tripod. A telescoping monopod with a base and a head is more versatile, cheaper AND smaller.
