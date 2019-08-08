"Gulls learn really quickly, so if they manage to get food from humans once, they might look for more," says Dr Neeltje Boogert. "Our study took place in coastal towns in Cornwall, and especially now, during the summer holidays and beach barbecues, we are seeing more gulls looking for an easy meal. We therefore advise people to look around themselves and watch out for gulls approaching, as they often appear to take food from behind, catching people by surprise. It seems that just watching the gulls will reduce the chance of them snatching your food."