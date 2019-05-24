With the first 60 Starlink satellites in place, SpaceX is now turning its attention to the next bundle. CEO Elon Musk said last week that a minimum of six more launches – of 60 satellites apiece – are needed for minor coverage, and 12 more for moderate coverage. Following Thursday's launch, SpaceX says it has six others planned for this year, while it will ramp things up and launch a total of 720 across 2020. This, it says, will be enough "for continuous coverage of most populated areas on Earth."