This fine example of barkitecture was designed by Studio Schicketanz for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). It features the kind of sustainable design you'd usually expect to find in a full-size home, including a green roof and solar power.
While it's a lighthearted project, Studio Schicketanz clearly put a lot of effort into the aptly-named Doggy Dreamhouse. It was constructed by Lewis Builders and is made primarily from wood. It's topped by a green roof comprising grass atop chicken wire, gardening fabric, dirt, and waterproofing.
The roof is accessed by a ramp and sports a motion-activated faucet that provides both irrigation for the grass and hydration for thirsty dogs. There's an exterior-accessed storage compartment for toys and food, too.
We've no word on its size, but judging by the photos, the Doggy Dreamhouse will clearly only fit a pint-sized pup. Its interior has a solar-powered cooling fan, an iPad mount on the wall, a drain, and an operable wall for easier access when cleaning. The floor is also decked out in the same rubberized stuff used in children's playgrounds.
If you'd like to get your paws on the Doggy Dreamhouse, it's being auctioned next week, with the proceeds going to SPCA. Head to the Carmel Canine Cottages Competition website for more details.
Quite a few architecture firms have turned their talent to producing animal homes for a good cause, and the results are always interesting, including these cat shelters by the likes of HOK and Perkins + Will, and these dog shelters by Zaha Hadid Architects and more.
