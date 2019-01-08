Currently being showcased at CES 2019, the Seabow pulls swimmers, snorkelers or scuba divers along underwater at their choice of three speeds. Its top speed is 6 feet (1.8 m) per second, and it can reportedly run for up to 45 minutes on one charge of its replaceable 158-Wh battery pack. By contrast, the MIX has a single speed of 5 ft/s (1.5 m/s) and a 30-minute battery life – that's down from the one hour that was claimed when it was still on Indiegogo.