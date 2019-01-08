Seabow offers superior underwater scootingView gallery - 5 images
A couple of years ago, Chinese startup Sublue Tech successfully crowdfunded its WhiteShark MIX underwater scooter. Now, the company is back with the faster and longer-running Seabow.
Currently being showcased at CES 2019, the Seabow pulls swimmers, snorkelers or scuba divers along underwater at their choice of three speeds. Its top speed is 6 feet (1.8 m) per second, and it can reportedly run for up to 45 minutes on one charge of its replaceable 158-Wh battery pack. By contrast, the MIX has a single speed of 5 ft/s (1.5 m/s) and a 30-minute battery life – that's down from the one hour that was claimed when it was still on Indiegogo.
Some of the Seabow's other features include a single-hand control system, the ability to adjust its buoyancy by adding or removing weights (it's positively buoyant by default), an OLED screen that displays data such as speed and battery life, and dual GoPro-compatible camera mounts.
It tips the scales at 4.5 kg (9.9 lb) and like the MIX, it can descend to a maximum depth of 40 m (131 ft).
Sublue is also taking the CES opportunity to unveil the Swii (pictured above), a dual-motor electric kickboard that takes aquatically-inclined children up to a top speed of 1 m/s (3.3 ft/s) for approximately 45 minutes per battery-charge. Parents can select between its two speed settings, and monitor its battery life, via an accompanying app. It has a buoyant foam body, and is not recommended for riders weighing over 5 kg (11 lb).
Both the Seabow and the Swii should be available within the first quarter of this year, and can be preordered via the link below. The Seabow is priced at US$1,199, with the Swii going for $499.
Source: Sublue Tech
