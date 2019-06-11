Back in the late 1950s, music gear maker Valco added a new guitar to its Supro line called the Triple Tone. It cost about a hundred bucks less than a Gibson Les Paul, sported what looked like three humbucking pickups and came with three separate tone regulators. It was only sold for a year or so, making originals very hard to come by. But Supro has now relaunched this eye-catching tone-meister in the shape of the 2019 Tri Tone.