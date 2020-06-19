Aerion Supersonic
An upcoming manufacturer of supersonic business jets, based in Reno, Nevada and soon to move to a new facility in Melbourne, Florida. Aerion's AS2 business jet seats 12 passengers, travels at up to Mach 1.4, and is projected to cost around US$120 million before customization.
-
Boeing has entered the race to build the next generation of supersonic commercial aircraft, announcing a new partnership with Aerion. Though few details were given, the new agreement will see Boeing provide a "significant investment", as well as technical assistance.
-
GE Aviation has given impetus to the revival of civilian supersonic flight by revealing a new family of engines designed to fly faster than the speed of sound. Called the Affinity, the new engine will be incorporated into Aerion AS2 supersonic business jet.
-
With several major players currently working on supersonic passenger jets, Aerion and Lockheed Martin are targeting those for whom even first class commercial air travel is substandard. The pair has just announced a partnership to develop the world's first supersonic business jet.
-
At Aviation 2014, NASA presented examples of the space agency’s work on new technologies that could lead to a revival of civilian supersonic travel within the next 15 years. Could this be the beginning of a new age of civilian supersonic travel?
-
Aerion Corporation has upped the size and added an extra engine to the first in its planned range of supersonic business jets currently on the drawing board. The Aerion AS2 will now use a set of three smaller jet engines in place of its previous large two-jet design.