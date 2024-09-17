Anduril
-
Anduril Industries has just announced the Bolt and Bolt-M drone. These aren't your average hobbyist drones either, as the M stands for "munitions," packing up to a 3 lb (1.4 kg) payload of your favorite tactical ordnance.
-
In response to the return to large-scale peer-to-peer warfare, Anduril has unveiled its new Barracuda family of autonomous cruise missiles, which can be built to "hyper-scale" for intelligent swarm attacks against hardened targets.
-
In the spirit of waste not, want not, Anduril Industries has rolled out its Roadrunner-Munition (Roadrunner-M) jet-propelled VTOL autonomous interceptor drone that can destroy aerial threats or return to base intact to fight another day.