Climate Solutions: Landfills
Organic matter responds to low-oxygen environments in a particular way, and one such location is the landfills we rely on for waste disposal. As organic matter builds up in these settings, it decomposes and converts to methane that escapes into the atmosphere, accounting for 1.9 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the oil and gas industries alone release 75 million metric tons of methane each year. In response, the organization is planning to launch MethaneSAT to identify major sources of methane emissions and identify opportunities for reduction.
What do you do when you have too much garbage but not enough energy? Convert one into the other. That’s the thinking behind the waste-to-energy plants that are beginning to pop up around the globe, and now the Government of Dubai has announced plans to build the world’s largest.
Last month, executives at Lockheed Martin’s Owego, New York plant cut the ribbon on a new self-sustaining bioenergy system that is helping power the facility, converting 3,560 tons of waste per year into clean electricity.
The winning design of what is set to be the "largest waste-to-energy plant in the world" has been announced. Shenzhen East Waste-to-Energy Plant will take a distinctive circular form. It was designed by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects and Gottlieb Paludan Architects.
A Canadian company plans to convert the city of Edmonton's municipal waste into usable ethanol.