Climate Solutions: Wastewater
Wastewater systems can accumulate all kinds of materials. Among them is organic matter that washes in from humans, animals and plants. When this organic matter decomposes in these systems, it generates methane and nitrous oxide, which together generate 1.3 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
ScienceNew microbial fuel cell technology could see waste treatment plants not only powering themselves, but also feeding excess electricity back to the grid.
ScienceA new process cleans wastewater sludge by creating nitrous oxide and methane gas, which are then used to power the treatment plant.