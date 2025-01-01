Doroni Aerospace
Florida-based eVTOL aircraft company, making personal buy-n-fly electric VTOL aircraft. Having raised some US$30 million in funding, Doroni is planning to produce its cruise-capable H1X in Saudi Arabia.
After making its first manned eVTOL flight last June, Florida's Doroni Aerospace has announced its next model. The H1X rocks coaxial ducted fans and pusher props, and targets 120 mph (200 km/h) cruise speeds for up to 40 minutes.
Doroni has hit a milestone in the development of its two-seat, US$195,000 buy 'n' fly eVTOL aircraft. Recently, CEO Doron Merdinger was confident enough to hop in and put his own butt on the line, taking a prototype for its first manned flight.
Doroni says it's just months away from a full-scale, flying prototype of its H1 two-seat personal eVTOL design. Where most in this space build the simplest and cheapest multicopter-style airframes possible, the H1 offers dedicated horizontal thrust, too.