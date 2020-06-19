Eisenberg Racing
UK company led by Zeef Eisenberg. Eisenberg's MadMax race team is responsible for several British and World motorcycle land speed records using some pretty nutty electric and jet turbine pwered motorcycles. Has also built a 500-horsepower V8 motorcycle, which is slowly moving towards limited production.
On its first test ride, ostensibly to break in its tailor-made 3-liter flat plane V8 engine, the Eisenberg EV8 managed to crack 207 mph, or 333 km/h. This is one frightening, but somehow enticing, piece of engineering – and it's yours for US$130,000.