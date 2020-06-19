Emrod
New Zealand-based company specializing in wireless power transmission. Currently building a prototype system for NZ's Powerco, a large distributor, with a view to beaming electricity over long distances using transmitters, receivers and a series of line-of-sight relays.
A New Zealand-based startup has developed a method of safely and wirelessly transmitting electric power across long distances without the use of copper wire, and is working on implementing it with the country's second-largest power distributor.