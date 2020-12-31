GKN Aerospace
Large British multinational aerospace company. A tier one supplier of airframe and engine structures, landing gear, and other components to the global aerospace industry, with 48 manufacturing facilities across 14 countries and 17,000 employees.
The UK's GKN Aerospace is looking into something much bigger than your average eVTOL air taxi: "park 'n' ride" Skybus transports carrying 30 to 50 passengers across congested parts of town, moving affordable public transport into the third dimension.