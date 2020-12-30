goodwood-festival-of-speed-2022
The UK really loves itself some high-performance Ford Transit vans. Ford started that particular ball rolling over 50 years via three generations of race-derived Supervan. Now it's pushing the bar higher with a 2,000-hp quad-motor electric Supervan.
Motorcycle-adjacent levels of performance and handling in a step-through electric scooter designed to put some fun back into your commute – that's the promise from UK startup Zapp and its high-powered i300, which is set to go up the hill at Goodwood.