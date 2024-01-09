Google DeepMind
London-based Artificial Intelligence company DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014, and merged with Google Brain in 2023 to create Google DeepMind. Under founder and CEO Demis Hassabis, DeepMind has been responsible for several huge leaps in AI technology, including AlphaGo, AlphaFold, WaveNet, AlphaCode and Google's Gemini large language model. It's also working on a range of other projects in the healthcare space.
Stanford and Google DeepMind researchers have presented an open-source housekeeping robot, and trained it relatively quickly to sauté shrimp, rinse out pans, put pots away in a kitchen cabinet, and clean up wine spills – but it has greater ambitions.