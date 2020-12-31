Gyrodyne
Similar to a gyroplane, a gyrodyne is an aircraft that generates lift during flight using a large, free-spinning top rotor, and uses forward thrusters to develop forward movement. Unlike gyroplanes which require at least a short runway, gyrodynes have the ability to power up their top rotors for completely vertical takeoff and landing.
