HB11
Australian company pioneering hydrogen-boron fusion technology using ultra-high-powered chirped pulse amplification lasers. These lasers accelerate hydrogen atoms into a boron sample fast enough to create fusion reactions, without requiring multi-million degree heated plasma. They also directly produce electrical energy in the form of alpha particles, rather than requiring superheated steam and turbine generators to create electricity.
"We are sidestepping all of the scientific challenges that have held fusion energy back for more than half a century," says the director of an Australian company whose hydrogen-boron fusion technology is working a billion times better than expected.