Ig Nobel Prize
Where the Nobel Prize recognizes revolutionary moments in science, the Ig Nobel Prize, run by Improbable Research, highlights the silliest research of the year – or as the organizers diplomatically put it: "achievements that make people LAUGH, then THINK."
Do beards to protect our faces from punches? Does corruption in a given country correlate with how obese its politicians are? And why are scientists hanging rhinos off helicopters upside-down? These are a few of this year's Ig Nobel Prize winners.
The 2019 Ig Nobels saw awards for those who turned their considerable intellects to everything from cubed wombat poo to thermal asymmetry of the human scrotum.
ScienceA Wasabi Smoke Alarm, the impact of urinary urgency on decision-making and the discovery that a certain kind of beetle copulates with beer bottles are among the achievements honored in this year's Ig Nobel Prizes.