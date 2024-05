Ethiopian-born American artist Julie Mehretu is on a roll. In October 2023, one of her paintings sold for $9.3 million with another fetching $10.7 million in November 2023. Though she had been "the most likely to succeed" for three decades, her work has now moved her name into the pantheon of African, womens and indeed all art. In 2024, one of her near priceless artworks might win the 24 Hours of Le Mans.