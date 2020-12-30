© 2023 New Atlas

  • Gamma rays can be produced from the two steams of jets formed when supermassive stars collapse into themselves at the end of their lives
    Astonishing energy of BOAT gamma rays revealed
    Earlier this year, it was reported that Earth was hit by the brightest gamma-ray bursts seen since the dawn of civilization. Now, a team of astronomers has assigned a value to the energy contained in those blasts and it's staggering to say the least.
  • An illustration of a gamma ray burst
    Extremely powerful gamma ray burst sweeps across Earth
    Gamma ray bursts are the most energetic explosions since the Big Bang – and now astronomers have detected the most powerful one yet. A beam of high-energy radiation up to 18 times more powerful than the previous record swept over Earth last weekend.
  • High energy gamma rays have been detected coming from the Milky Way center
    Gamma rays 10 times more energetic than thought possible detected
    Astronomers have detected the highest-energy light ever seen. Hundreds of gamma rays were detected with ultra-high energies, with the most powerful signals crossing the Peta-electronvolt threshold – much higher than thought possible in our galaxy.