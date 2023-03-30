LLM (Large Language Model)
Artificial Intelligence systems using deep learning networks trained on a large amount of data. LLMs – such as Google Bard, OpenAI's GPT models, Meta's LLaMA and many more – were designed to "understand" and write natural language text. They can operate as next-level chatbots capable of reading and responding to many different languages – but they're also highly capable when it comes to writing and analyzing software code.
They are not generally considered to be sentient beings, but as of 2023, they frequently display such a subtle and broad command of language that they do an excellent impression. Along with their stunning writing ability, they're also proving extremely capable of performing a wide range of other tasks, and some believe LLMs will eventually form the foundation of the first artificial general superintelligence.
-
Thomas Edison once described genius as "one percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration" – but AI systems like MetaGPT can already reduce that sweat to nearly nothing when it comes to coding and deploying simple apps and websites.
-
This is no puny chatbot. AutoGPT is a stack of AIs, managed by other AIs. It goes and gets jobs done for you, figuring things out step by step and adjusting on the fly. It's an early, but janky glimpse at how autonomous AI will change your life.
-
Researchers from the UT Austin have created a mind-reading AI system that accurately translates images of a person’s brain activity into a continuous stream of text, with potential applications for people who are conscious but unable to speak,
-
These days, ChatGPT is a hot topic of conversation. New research has found that, compared to human doctors, ChatGPT is more empathetic and provides higher-quality responses to patients, begging the question: are doctors replaceable?
-
If ChatGPT's writing style seems a bit too boring, dry and neutral to you – or indeed, too "woke" – that's no accident. But OpenAI doesn't want it to stay that way, leading to discussions about bias, free speech, and the meaning of objective truth.
-
"Will Smith eating spaghetti" made text-to-video generative AIs look like a bit of a joke just a month or two ago, but nVidia has now demonstrated a new system that blows previous efforts out of the water. The pace of progress here is astonishing.
-
Humanoid robots built around cutting-edge AI brains promise shocking, disruptive change to labor markets and the wider global economy – and near-unlimited investor returns to whoever gets them right at scale. Big money is now flowing into the sector.
-
Despite its frequent and serious inaccuracies, GPT has got Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales thinking seriously about how AI might become part of the workflow at the largest and most-read reference repository in the history of mankind.
-
Even if the unlikely six-month moratorium on AI development goes ahead, it seems GPT-4 has the capability for huge leaps forward if it just takes a good hard look at itself. Researchers have had GPT critique its own work for a 30% performance boost.
-
Forget the collapse of employment, forget the spam and misinformation, forget human obsolescence and the upending of society. Some believe AI is flat-out going to wipe out all of biological life at its earliest opportunity. Here's how and why.
-
A wild new tech demo from Inworld makes conversation trees and scripted dialogue instantly obsolete – you can now create your own AI-powered game characters, with fully-formed personalities, and talk to them verbally. The experience is astonishing.
-
Two-thirds of Euro/American jobs are set to change due to AI automation, and up to a quarter of all current work will be taken over by AIs, according to a bombshell report from analysts at Goldman Sachs. Here are the jobs that'll be hit hardest.
Load More