LLM (Large Language Model)

Artificial Intelligence systems using deep learning networks trained on a large amount of data. LLMs – such as Google Bard, OpenAI's GPT models, Meta's LLaMA and many more – were designed to "understand" and write natural language text. They can operate as next-level chatbots capable of reading and responding to many different languages – but they're also highly capable when it comes to writing and analyzing software code.

They are not generally considered to be sentient beings, but as of 2023, they frequently display such a subtle and broad command of language that they do an excellent impression. Along with their stunning writing ability, they're also proving extremely capable of performing a wide range of other tasks, and some believe LLMs will eventually form the foundation of the first artificial general superintelligence.

