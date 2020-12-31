Metaverse
A term coined by Neal Stephenson in 1992's Snow Crash, the Metaverse is the concept of a virtual world that users inhabit via VR. Facebook is pushing the concept hard, rebranding its business as Meta in the belief that VR/AR tech will take over from screens within the next decade, and that users will want to navigate the web in a more embodied sense by teleporting in and out of virtual spaces. The vision is that everything you're currently doing online, you'll be able to do in the metaverse, and a lot more as technology and content are developed.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rebranding itself as Meta as it focuses its energy on its next great gamble: creating the backbone of an immersive VR/AR "Metaverse" it sees as the next evolution of the Web.