MWC 2025
Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an international industry event organized by the GSMA, a trade body for the technology communications and connectivity sector. It showcases the latest mobile and connected technologies for consumers and enterprise customers, from smartphones to laptops to IoT devices to connectivity solutions.
The MWC trade show is upon us, and Lenovo's slapped a solar panel on a laptop to bring to its booth. The Yoga Solar PC can run off the power of the sun, packs decent specs, and appears well built. Too bad it's only a concept at this point.