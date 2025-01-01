Nirvanic Consciousness Technologies

Founded by Suzanne Gildert (Ph.D in quantum computing, co-founder of Kindred AI and Sanctuary AI), Nirvanic is an ultra-deep tech startup founded to test whether quantum computing could be the final piece in the puzzle for AI robotics, enhancing a robot's ability to deal with unseen edge cases in creative ways. Along the way, the Nirvanic team hopes to scientifically test the theory of quantum consciousness – potentially making a great contribution to research on the human mind and the hazily understood notion of consciousness itself... And this research could also lead us toward the first truly sentient, self-aware AIs, with a genuine sense of human-like free will. Talk about taking some big swings!