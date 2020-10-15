OneWeb
A satellite broadband internet company in the process of deploying a network of some 650 internet satellites in low-Earth orbit. Based in the UK and pulled from bankruptcy in 2020 by more than a billion dollars of investment from the UK government and India's Bharti Global.
This year has been quite a ride for OneWeb and its globe-connecting constellation of low-Earth-orbiting broadband satellites, with Chapter 11 bankruptcy, followed by a cash injection from two major new investors. Now it's back launching satellites.