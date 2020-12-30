PFAS
PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" because of their inability to decompose naturally after manufacturing. They are found in many consumer items including health and beauty aids and are often used to create coatings for fabrics thanks to their resistance to oil and other liquids.
-
Smartwatches can help improve our health and fitness. But a new report says it's important to consider what kind of bands we put on them, as several popular brands were found to contain high levels of a class of chemicals linked to health issues.