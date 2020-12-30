Pterodynamics
Colorado-based company building unique transitioning VTOL aircraft. Pterodynamics' Transwing design uses dihedrally folding wings with fixed propellers mounted along them, creating a cruise-capable VTOL aircraft that's remarkably compact on the ground, but offers a huge wingspan in the air, saving weight in the process and resulting in an extremely efficient, long-range, high-payload aircraft.
Pterodynamics has taken its unique and fascinating Transwing drone out for sea trials with the US Navy, demonstrating its ability to land autonomously on a moving target. Its dihedral folding wings give it exceptional range and cargo capacity.