SpinLaunch

American company, headquartered in Long Beach, California. SpinLaunch aims to replace first-stage rocket launches with a mass-accelerating "kinetic launch system" that spins a launch vehicle around at tremendous speed, subjecting it to forces up to and over 10,000 G before releasing it skyward at speeds over 5,000 mph. A second-stage rocket could then take over to give the vehicle a final push into orbit. Such launches would use a quarter of the fuel, and potentially cost just a tenth of what it costs to put satellites in orbit today.