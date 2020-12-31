SpinLaunch
American company, headquartered in Long Beach, California. SpinLaunch aims to replace first-stage rocket launches with a mass-accelerating "kinetic launch system" that spins a launch vehicle around at tremendous speed, subjecting it to forces up to and over 10,000 G before releasing it skyward at speeds over 5,000 mph. A second-stage rocket could then take over to give the vehicle a final push into orbit. Such launches would use a quarter of the fuel, and potentially cost just a tenth of what it costs to put satellites in orbit today.
NASA has signed up to test SpinLaunch's extraordinary whirl 'n' hurl space launch technology, which accelerates a launch vehicle to hypersonic speeds using an electric centrifuge arm instead of a rocket, hurling it skyward like a space discus.
Startup SpinLaunch has been exploring alternatives to rockets through the development of what it calls the world's first kinetic space launch system, which literally flings satellites into orbit – and it's recently completed its first test flight.