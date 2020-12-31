Talyn Air
California-based eVTOL startup founded by a pair of ex-SpaceX Falcon 9 engineers. Talyn proposes a detachable lift system that can get an electric plane launched or landed on top of a building, then release it to fly long-range without having to carry the extra weight and drag of a VTOL system.
