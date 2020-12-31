Viritech
UK-based company specialising in structurally-integrated hydrogen storage for vehicles and aircraft. For 2023, the company is working on a run of 25 hydrogen-powered Apricale hypercars to demonstrate the technology, as well as reference designs for long-haul trucks, family SUVs, and potentially a hydrogen-powered helicopter.
Suggestively-named UK company Viritech has announced that it's making an altogether different kind of male enhancement supplement than we'd have expected, in the form of a hydrogen-powered hypercar called the Apricale.