ZeroAvia
California-based company with offices in the UK, focused on creating zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell powertrains for next-generation electric aircraft. ZeroAvia aims to have hydrogen-powered small commercial flights in operation by 2023, larger planes by 2025, and full-range clean tech airliners in operation within 10-15 years.
ZeroAvia is creating zero-emissions hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrains for electric mid-range aircraft that could run up to 50% cheaper than today's jet-fuel planes. CEO Val Miftakhov says he'll have a solution for long-range international flights, too.