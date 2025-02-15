4LED projector brings bright big-screen visuals to well-lit rooms

BenQ has added a new conference room projector to its lineup, with a LED light source that's bright enough for daytime use. The LH750 is designed specifically for ceiling mounts, and promises to deliver "outstanding color precision and saturation" at Full HD resolution.

At the heart of the LH750 is a 4LED light source that can put out 5,000 ANSI lumens of peak brightness for lights-on visuals in rooms of up to 40 people. BenQ says that the projector also benefits from instant wake and power down, so you can get down to business without needing to wait around for warm ups.

That light source is reckoned good for 20,000 hours of operation during standard operation, or 30,000 hours in eco mode. The 1080p projector offers 30-bit color output for more than a billion colors, and reportedly covers 98% of the Rec.709 color gamut to enable "higher color saturation that faithfully represents meeting presentations with clear text and vivid images."

The LH750 offers "rich saturated colors and sharp lifelike imagery" at 1080p resolution BenQ

There's support for HDR10 and HLG content, great shadow play comes from its 500,000:1 dynamic contrast chops, and it sports a "high-quality all-glass low-dispersion lens array" that's coated to reduce color fringing. Users are treated to an Infographic Mode to bring graphics to life, a Presentation Mode to help spreadsheets pop, and a sRGB Mode for image-centric content optimization.

The DLP projection engine and 1.62x zoom feature could see the unit pulled back for visuals at up to 300 diagonal inches, though the picture will be sharper closer in. The projector comes with auto (vertical) keystone correction and corner fit, plus screen alignment courtesy of Digital Image Shrink and vertical image positioning without having to move the unit via Digital Shift.

There's a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports around back for cabling media sources, with input lag reported as 33.4 milliseconds – which likely strikes gaming off the agenda. Ethernet LAN and USB are present too, and the projector rocks a single 20-W speaker. Wireless screen sharing is made possible by the addition of an optional Wi-Fi dongle, and the setup can accommodate up to four simultaneous presenters in split-screen views for collaborative ease.

Aimed at education and business users, the LH750 is on sale now for US$1,499.

