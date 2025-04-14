E Ink goes large with 75-inch high-resolution, color-rich ePaper display

E Ink demonstrated a new flavor of its Kaleido color electronic paper technology at ISE 2025 back in February, which is designed for big outdoor displays. Now the company has announced a 75-inch display featuring its color-rich Spectra 6 ePaper.

Despite making great strides in color ePaper over the years, onscreen content still can't match backlit LCD, OLED or other display technologies in terms of color depth and eye-popping visuals. At least not in the consumer space. For digital signage, there is a better breed of E Ink called Spectra.

The latest iteration of this technology – which was launched in 2023 – is specifically designed to "provide full color to improve marketing and advertising performance" while also reducing the environmental impact of digital signage. Depending on the size of the panel, Spectra 6 offers up to 200-pixels-per-inch resolution, 30:1 contrast and an operating range of 0-50 °C (32-122 °F).

A closer look at the 75-inch Spectra 6 display module E Ink

E Ink has confirmed that the new 75-inch module can operate in that wide temperature range, but hasn't offered details on resolution and contrast beyond promising rich and vivid colors. These modules do feature something called Ripple though, which is described as the "next generation waveform and algorithm architecture" – and has the job of expanding color options as well as enabling smooth display updates.

Like other E Ink technologies, the larger format display only sips power during content updates and doesn't feature backlighting, relying instead on ambient light to bring life to imagery. Motion is also supported thanks to E Ink Sparkle, which can create a partial flashing effect to help the signage catch the eyes of passers-by.

"Our new 75-inch Spectra 6 display marks a significant milestone in E Ink’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable digital signage," said company CEO, Johnson Lee. "By combining a highly saturated, full-color ePaper experience with extreme energy efficiency, we’re giving advertisers, brands and retailers an innovative way to engage customers while reducing their environmental impact. We’re excited to see how partners will harness this technology to transform indoor digital advertising applications.”

E Ink is planning to have sample modules available by Q4 of this year to partners who have collaborated with the company for Touch Taiwan 2025 trade show, which runs from April 16 to April 18.

Source: E Ink