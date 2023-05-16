© 2023 New Atlas
Technology

Beauty comes at a high price with launch of TP-7 field recorder

By Paul Ridden
May 16, 2023
Teenage Engineering says that the "TP–7 is built to record sound, music, interviews and important ideas with zero friction in the highest possible quality"
Sweden's high-end sonic tinkerers Teenage Engineering has added another gorgeous member to its field portable audio range. The retro-futuristic TP-7 field recorder puts the power to capture quality audio in the hands of journalists, lawyers, medical professionals, and of course musicians.

The high-end digital field recorder rocks the beautiful design language of other field products, such as the OP-1 synth and TX-6 mixer, along with a similarly high asking price.

The so-called motorized tape reel out front rotates during a recording or playback, and can also be used to navigate menus and fast-forward or rewind recorded memos. Below that are big buttons for record, play and stop, plus sound-level indicators with volume control. Elsewhere is a small monochrome display and a light to show when a recording is being made.

There's a nifty rocker on the left side along with a mode button for trigger-like control – "the index finger triggers fast forward and the middle finger rewinds. Your thumb records a memo, the pinky selects the mode." Memo and navigation buttons appear on the right side.

The device can capture audio via the built-in microphone for ease of use, but also sports three I/O stereo jacks to hook the TP-7 up to external mics, headphones, studio monitors and so on. The recorder boasts 128 GB of internal storage for recorded memos, and there's a 7-hour battery topped up over USB-C.

The field recorder can serve as a multi-channel 24-bit/96-kHz USB interface or MIDI controller as well. "For musicians, TP-7 is a playground," said Teenage Engineering in a press release. "Creative minds will appreciate functionalities that include simultaneous line-in and recording, overdubbing and even a portable DJ setup."

Bluetooth connectivity is cooked in, and the handheld recorder can be used with a companion app for AI-powered voice-to-text transcriptions.

The 96 x 68 x 16-mm, 170-g (3.7 x 2.6 x 0.6-in, 6-oz) TP-7 is due to go on sale in the coming Northern Hemisphere summer for an unsurprising, but still eye-watering, high asking price of US$1,499.

Product page: TP-7 field recorder

