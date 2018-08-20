In lab tests, the researchers used the algae meal to replace varying percentages of the fishmeal in regular tilapia feed. They found that when the algae meal replaced 33 percent of the fishmeal (which itself made up 7 percent of the feed), the result was "fish growth, feed conversion, and survival similar to the reference diet" – "feed conversion" refers to the rate at which feed is converted into a desired output, which is flesh in the case of tilapia.