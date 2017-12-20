Timescope has been rolling out its virtual reality kiosks in its native France since 2016, and currently has 15 kiosks in operation. Users can journey through time via the headset of the self-service kiosks, viewing animated scenes of the locale that have been created using historically accurate data. The latest addition to its portfolio has been installed at the Monument des Fraternisations in northern France, a site which commemorates the unofficial cease-fires of World War I.

A Timescope kiosk digitally modifies the local view, virtually recreating the look of years past, essentially offering tourists a virtual time machine that allows them to see what the area was like, and how it has changed, through the decades. Content has been created using archived maps, photos, images and drawings for historical accuracy.



And the technology isn't limited to only providing a window into the past, it can paint visions of the future too. "We have been developing customized solutions with architects and designers to develop a comprehensive futuristic approach on specific projects," said the company's Adrien Sadaka.

The kiosks are reported to be weather- and vandal-proof, feature an intuitive touch interface to navigate the available options and support multiple languages.



The latest kiosk was officially launched at the Monument des Fraternisations in Neuville-Saint-Vaast (Pas-de-Calais) on December 10. The site was built to commemorate the so-called Christmas truces between the Allied forces and German soldiers that happened on the battlefields during World War I.



Free to use by visitors to the site, the Timescope kiosk transports viewers to the trenches of 1915, courtesy of 360-degree virtual footage created with the help of a WWI specialist. The immersive experience is centered around a spontaneous cease fire on Christmas day, where troops from opposing sides met on the battlefield for a brief moment of peace during the Great War. The video below (in French) shows some of the footage.

